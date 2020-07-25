‘Does seem to split opinion’, ‘Incredible’ – These West Brom fans react to club’s player message

West Bromwich Albion will be playing in the Premier League next season after Slaven Bilic’s side won promotion on a dramatic final day of the season.

And, one man who has been crucial to the Baggies success this season was keeper Sam Johnstone.

Whilst he has come in for criticism on occasions, he hasn’t missed a minute of action in the league – something which was pointed out by the club on Twitter this afternoon.

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate our No.1 and his ever-present league record over the last two years. 𝟤𝟢𝟣𝟪/𝟣𝟫.

46 @SkyBetChamp appearances.

4140 minutes played. 𝟤𝟢𝟣𝟫/𝟤𝟢.

46 @SkyBetChamp appearances.

4140 minutes played.@samjohnstone50 | #WBA pic.twitter.com/rEeTARTyM9 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 25, 2020

Interestingly, that was his second successive campaign where he was an ever-present, which highlights the stopper’s ability to stay fit and the fact that those in charge at The Hawthorns have complete faith in his qualities.

So, even though some Albion fans understand that Johnstone has divided opinion in the past, many feel he has been underappreciated and were quick to praise the keeper following the club’s tweet.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the 27-year-old…

He does seem to split opinion. But overall he had a solid season. I think he did better in his second season. That save against Blackburn was crucial #wba — James Hamilton (@JamesHamiltonGK) July 25, 2020

👏🏻💙 yes Sam – tell the critics to bugger off — Nat Mansell (@NatMansell) July 25, 2020

Gets his fair share of criticism but how many points has he gained for us especially this season that's the difference between automatic promotion and playoffs — Steven Clay (@StevenC11395901) July 25, 2020

I think with Johnstone he makes a error he gets stick. It ain't all down to him the defending as well I think people are expecting ter Stegen 😂 his doing a decent job — Dan (@dbowen94) July 25, 2020

Best keeper in the league — Greg Whitehouse (@GregWhitehouse3) July 25, 2020

That is actually incredible. No injuries – no rest – no excuses. Superb @samjohnstone50 ❤️❤️❤️ — Ant Swailes (@AntSwailes) July 25, 2020

Yes we can, top keeper, has saved us so many points this season. Well done Sam 👍🏻👍🏻 — Andy Wilkinson (@andy_wilkinson1) July 25, 2020