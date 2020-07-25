Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Does seem to split opinion’, ‘Incredible’ – These West Brom fans react to club’s player message

Published

2 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion will be playing in the Premier League next season after Slaven Bilic’s side won promotion on a dramatic final day of the season.

And, one man who has been crucial to the Baggies success this season was keeper Sam Johnstone.

Whilst he has come in for criticism on occasions, he hasn’t missed a minute of action in the league – something which was pointed out by the club on Twitter this afternoon.

Interestingly, that was his second successive campaign where he was an ever-present, which highlights the stopper’s ability to stay fit and the fact that those in charge at The Hawthorns have complete faith in his qualities.

So, even though some Albion fans understand that Johnstone has divided opinion in the past, many feel he has been underappreciated and were quick to praise the keeper following the club’s tweet.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the 27-year-old…


