In what came as a surprise to many, Cardiff City have decided not to extend the stay of manager Sabri Lamouchi into the 2023-24 season.

Brought in as a replacement for Mark Hudson earlier on in the year, the Frenchman saved the Bluebirds from relegation from League One and ensured their Championship status for another season, but that was not enough for owner Vincent Tan.

The Malaysian businessman has decided to part company with Lamouchi and now the search begins for his successor, and one of the names being heavily mentioned is Nathan Jones.

Jones has enjoyed success at Luton Town in multiple stints at Kenilworth Road during his career, but is currently unemployed after a move to Southampton during the 2022-23 season went awry and he was sacked after just eight league matches in charge.

Most interestingly though, Jones is a boyhood Cardiff City fan so he could potentially be tempted with landing the hot-seat in the Welsh capital.

Would Nathan Jones be a good appointment for Cardiff City?

The FLW writers have had their say on whether or not Jones would be the right fit for the Bluebirds - here's what they think.

Chris Gallagher

Yes, this is the obvious choice.

Jones obviously supports the club, so he would have extra determination to do well, and he needs to rebuild his reputation after that tough spell at Southampton.

Despite that, you have to remember just how good a job he did with Luton, so make no mistake, this would be a major coup for Cardiff.

Some will argue his struggles away from Luton means Cardiff should think twice, however the reality is that the Bluebirds are similar to the Hatters in the way they operate.

Jones will have to work on a budget, which he can do, and he will have to galvanise the club, which he can also do.

This really does seem the perfect fit, and Cardiff must do all they can to make it happen.

James Reeves

Jones should definitely be considered by the Cardiff hierarchy.

While there is no doubt his stints at Stoke City and Southampton were disastrous, Jones achieved great success with Luton Town and he has a lot of potential as a manager.

There are mitigating circumstances in that both Stoke and Southampton were in decline prior to Jones' arrival and neither have significantly improved since his departure, underlining the size of the task he faced at both clubs.

Jones overachieved with a limited budget at Luton, which could come in handy for the Bluebirds given their financial restrictions, while there will be less expectation on him at the club which could provide the perfect conditions for him to thrive.

It would certainly be a risk, but Jones could be a gamble worth taking.

Ben Wignall

Despite Vincent Tan being somewhat difficult to work with it seems, there will be plenty of experienced Championship bosses willing to manage the Bluebirds - and Jones should be at the very top of the list.

Yes, his moves away from Luton in recent years to Stoke and Southampton have not worked out, but the expectations at the Bluebirds will be slightly lower compared to those two previous jobs.

The only negative would be that because Jones is a supporter of the club, the job could prove to be too much for him and he could struggle to split his professional input with his personal one.

It's perhaps worth that risk however considering Jones has been a good Championship manager in recent years, and he should certainly be one of the main fancies.