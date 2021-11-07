‘Does not stop running’ – Many West Brom fans react to 22-year-old’s display v Middlesbrough

A number of West Brom fans have been praising Jayson Molumby following his performance in the Baggies’ 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The Baggies went into the game aiming to build on the narrow win that they had against Hull City in midweek.

However they were unable to make it back-to-back victories as they fell behind thanks to Josh Coburn’s opening goal in the first half, but they were at least able to take a point thanks to Grady Diangana’s equaliser.

Molumby was once again a key performer for West Brom in the middle of the park and he helped to keep the Baggies pushing to both get back into the game and then search for a late winning goal.

The Republic of Ireland international managed to constantly press Middlesbrough’s defence and midfield as he attempted to make a difference for the Baggies.

He also managed to win seven duels, complete two successful dribbles and also complete two successful dribbles.

Many West Brom fans suggested that the midfielder was the Baggies’ best performer on the day for them against Middlesbrough and they praised him for helping them to get back into the game.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Lovely finish from Grady, we know the talent the kid has, for me needs more minutes to gain more confidence, Robinson & Grant woeful again, really like Molumby & tbf to Kipre he’s doing a decent job, shame that Clarke went off #wba — Jay Hickman (@HurricaneHic147) November 6, 2021

Molumby does not stop running. Fairplay to the kid. #WBA — DOOD (@DoodWBA) November 6, 2021

Molumby and Kipre were very good

This diangana slander can get in the bin

Zohore > Hugill#wba — Matthew Broad (@MatthewBroad4) November 6, 2021

Molumby has to keep his place after the break, as does Kipre — Ashley Burtoft (@AshBurty) November 6, 2021

Thought Molumby was class once again today, has to start games consistently now for me, got a right engine the lad has 🙌🙌 — Sarah 💜 (@sarah_WBAx) November 6, 2021

Molumby probing again he should be starting — Brad Smith (@BradSmith_24) November 6, 2021

Only positive is Molumby. I like him. — Josh Harman (@jharman292) November 6, 2021

Very poor from Albion again, only molumby can hold his head up showing glimpses of energy. Robinson has been worse than dreadful 🙈 — craig love (@craigylove81) November 6, 2021