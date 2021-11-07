Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Does not stop running’ – Many West Brom fans react to 22-year-old’s display v Middlesbrough

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of West Brom fans have been praising Jayson Molumby following his performance in the Baggies’ 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The Baggies went into the game aiming to build on the narrow win that they had against Hull City in midweek.

However they were unable to make it back-to-back victories as they fell behind thanks to Josh Coburn’s opening goal in the first half, but they were at least able to take a point thanks to Grady Diangana’s equaliser.

Molumby was once again a key performer for West Brom in the middle of the park and he helped to keep the Baggies pushing to both get back into the game and then search for a late winning goal.

The Republic of Ireland international managed to constantly press Middlesbrough’s defence and midfield as he attempted to make a difference for the Baggies.

He also managed to win seven duels, complete two successful dribbles and also complete two successful dribbles.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of West Brom’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30

Bryan Robson won how many England caps during his playing career?

Many West Brom fans suggested that the midfielder was the Baggies’ best performer on the day for them against Middlesbrough and they praised him for helping them to get back into the game.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Does not stop running’ – Many West Brom fans react to 22-year-old’s display v Middlesbrough

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: