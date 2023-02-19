“Does not really fit in” – Blackburn Rovers facing contract decision over defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

One player whose future Blackburn Rovers need to make a decision over in the next few months, is Daniel Ayala.

The centre back made the move to Ewood Park back in the summer of 2020, following the expiry of his contract with Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Following that move, the Spaniard initially endured two injury hits seasons at Ewood Park, though he has been a more regular feature in the side in the current campaign.

In total, the 32-year-old has made 56 appearances in all competitions for the club, 24 of which have come during the the course of this season.

However, he could soon become a free agent, with his current contract at the club set to expire when the season ends in the summer.

So with that in mind, should Blackburn be offering a new contract to Ayala in order to extend his stay at Ewood Park?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here is a look at what they had to say.

Toby Wilding

On the whole, you do feel as though Blackburn may be inclined to move Ayala on in the summer.

The Spaniard will be 33-years-old in November, so he does not really fit in with the club’s stated aim and objective of bringing through younger prospects with the potential to become long term assets.

Indeed, they do have plenty of those available to them on long term contracts with the likes of Dom Hyam, Hayden Carter, Scott Wharton and Ash Phillips, who have been solid this season, suggesting they could cope without the services of Ayala.

Indeed, given the more experienced centre back is also among the club’s highest earners, moving him on could also free up some important finances to help secure some key signings in the summer, and their January pursuit of Ryan Porteous, who eventually joined Watford, suggest they are looking elsewhere when it comes to their centre back options beyond this season.

However, Ayala’s match-winning goal and contribution to a clean sheet in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Swansea, can probably not be overlooked as a reminder of what he can still do for this Blackburn team.

Adam Jones

I’m not sure this is the first thing that will be on Rovers’ priority list with other players to address.

He may be an experienced figure and someone like him could be useful to help some of the club’s youngsters – but considering his age – the defender isn’t going to generate a lot of money for Blackburn in the future as they look to comply with the EFL’s financial rules and reinvest in the squad.

With this in mind, they could probably take him off the wage bill and bring in someone who will stay at the club for the longer term and potentially be sold for a decent amount in the coming years.

His injury issues are also a slight concern and that’s another reason why he probably shouldn’t be handed a new deal.

If Jon Dahl Tomasson wants to keep him though, a one-year deal would suffice.

Chris Gallagher

If it makes sense financially, then yes, without a doubt.

It’s tough to speculate in terms of what sort of wages the defender will be on but what you can say is that he’s a reliable player at this level when he features.

The only real issue you’d have with him is his injury record as if he can stay fit he’s still a solid centre-back who also helps with his leadership in what is a relatively young Blackburn side.

So, if you can get Ayala on a one or two year deal for a reasonable wage, then it’s an absolute no-brainer and you can be sure that Tomasson is pushing to keep him at the club considering what he offers both on and off the pitch.

Of course, things change a lot if Rovers do go up but if they remain in the Championship then Ayala should be kept around.