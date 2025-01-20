Stoke City boss Mark Robins has strongly denied suggestions that recalling striker Nathan Lowe from his loan spell with Walsall was a gamble.

Lowe scored 15 goals in 22 League Two appearances for the Saddlers, and helped fire Mat Sadler's men to a healthy lead at the top of the table.

The 19-year-old was subsequently recalled by his parent club, and scored during his first Championship outing of the season, as the Potters drew 1-1 with play-off contenders West Bromwich Albion.

Robins defends Stoke's decision to recall Lowe

Following suggestions that his decision to recall Lowe was a gamble, the Potters boss said to the Stoke Sentinel: "Shall we start putting hurdles in front of everybody?

"It does my head in.

"Yes, there’s a step up, a natural step up, but go and play, go and enjoy it.

"He’s got to start somewhere.

"It’s like, 'Ok, shall I not play him because he’s young, and he’s been playing in League Two?'

"For me, it’s really important that people get opportunities at the right time, and it might be the right time, and it might not quite be the right time, but when is he going to get a chance?

"That’s not just with one player, we’re talking about a whole host.

"Up and down the country we’ve got academies which are stocked with players, stocked with talent and a lot of them go out of the game because people are concerned about the obstacles in front of them and worried about the level.

"Yes, they’ve got to get to a level, but they’re not going to get there unless they get the opportunity, are they?"

Regarding Lowe's potential, Robins added: "I don’t expect anything.

"I expect what he is.

"We in this country get asked questions that build people up to knock them down.

"He can be anything he wants to be, like everybody else.

"We start putting limits on them or start to expect too much and that can cause unnecessary problems really.

"Just go with the flow, just play the game.

"He will work really hard to keep learning and then see where it takes you.

"He’s definitely got a lot of really good attributes."

Stoke will need Lowe on top form following Tom Cannon's exit

Potters boss Robins has predictably defended his forward's ability to make the step up to the Championship, after he established prolific form in front of goal in League Two.

Nathan Lowe 2024/25 League Two stats Appearances 22 Starts 20 Goals 15 Assists 5

Furthermore, Lowe proved that he could well be up for the challenge of second tier football, when he put his side in the lead during their 1-1 draw with West Brom on Saturday.

The Potters, who currently sit just two points above the relegation zone, ahead of their crunch clash with current bottom-three outfit Portsmouth on Wednesday night, will need more of the same from the teenager as they bid to obtain survival.

In addition to that, star striker Tom Cannon, who notched nine goals in 22 Championship appearances while on loan with the Potters this term, was recently recalled by parent club Leicester City, as Sheffield United close in on a permanent move for his services.

Robins and co will need Lowe to produce the goods in Cannon's absence, as they look to avoid an unwanted relegation to League One come the end of the campaign.