Derby County are facing a crucial period in the summer transfer window now and they need to start making progress with their transfer business to be ready for the start of the campaign.

The Rams’ squad is looking thin at the moment but they do have some free agents training with them to make up the numbers and potentially earn themselves a deal with the club.

It is essential really that Derby hold on to as many players as they can do this summer and the latest report from Scottish Sun has now revealed that Celtic have added Nathan Byrne to their list of transfer targets. That comes with the Glasgow giants keen to add a new player in the right-back position.

So with Celtic now registering an interest in Byrne, we asked our FLW writers if he would be a good signing for the Scottish giants and if they can see him leaving the Rams…

Alfie Burns

Byrne is a fairly safe pair of hands in the right-back slot and he could well be a decent addition for Celtic this summer without breaking the bank.

Derby aren’t going to demand a fortune for Byrne, although it will have to be a decent sum of money to get them thinking about a sale.

Rooney isn’t exactly blessed with options across his squad, let alone his defence, so an outgoing of Byrne’s stature isn’t exactly going to be high on the agenda at this stage of the summer.

Despite saying that, it doesn’t feel like a deal that’s completely out of the question because of that. Derby might sell if they get a younger alternative, either on loan or permanently, lined up.

Toby Wilding

This does look like a good signing for Celtic to me.

Despite Derby’s struggles last season, Byrne has shown himself to be a solid option in the Championship over the years, and it does seem as though Celtic are in need of a new right-back.

As a result, this could be a sensible move for Celtic to make, given it would secure them the cover they need with a player who, at 29-years-old, has plenty of time left to make an impact in his career.

Given Byrne is also now entering the final year of his contract at Derby, meaning this could be the last chance the Rams have to receive a fee for him, and the fact that they do seem to be under pressure financially at the minute, you imagine the Championship club could be open to selling as well.

Add to that the fact that a move to a club the size of Celtic, where he could compete for silverware and in Europe, would no doubt be appealing to Byrne, and it wouldn’t be a surprise for me if this deal was to happen.

Adam Jones

Well, he would probably be a much cheaper signing than George Baldock.

But can I see it happening? Only if the player actively pushes for a move or the EFL give Derby more freedom to spend if they make this sale, because their squad is already looking thin.

They do have a number of trialists at the moment though, including Sam Baldock, Sone Aluko and Ravel Morrison, perhaps tempting Wayne Rooney to cash in on him if the price is right and they’re able to get these three in immediately.

On the other hand, there’s only a few weeks left to go until the end of the season and the club will want as much stability at the club as possible, so he would only leave under the two conditions listed.

In terms of whether it would be a good signing of not, Byrne has a decent amount of experience for Wigan Athletic and made 41 appearances for the Rams last season.

They may have finished just above the relegation zone, but it was their attack that really let them down last season and the fact he’s played so much football in recent years is good sign for Celtic.

Baldock may have been the better signing but if Ange Postecoglou wants to improve other areas of his side, it would be a wise decision to go with the cheaper option.