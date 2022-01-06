‘Does he tick enough of the boxes?’ – David Prutton questions struggling Nottingham Forest player

David Prutton has offered some advice to the struggling Lyle Taylor, but isn’t sure he’s doing enough for the team.

Prutton, who played for Nottingham Forest from 1998 to 2003 and again in 2007, has given his assessment on how Taylor can start scoring goals again.

Prutton, now as a pundit, has wondered why it is that Taylor hasn’t been able to find the back of the net enough this season. He claimed that the striker certainly looks capable of it.

“It’s a funny one with Lyle because we haven’t seen him score a bag full of goals,” said Prutton, via this week’s Garibaldi Red podcast.

“There is very much a player in there that can be prolific, this is me not passing any form of judgement on him because as I said there’s a player in there that can score goals, it’s just whether is he facilitated to score those goals.

“You can say he wasn’t and neither was Lewis [Grabban].”

However, Prutton has questioned whether Taylor is doing enough in the rest of his game to get into positions to score goals.

“From that player that puts the shirt on and goes to battle for you supporters, does he tick enough of the boxes?” asked Prutton.

“I’m talking about the very boring things like whether the heart’s there, the legs are there, the want to get about the pitch, and if you’re not getting those goals, are you doing all the other supposedly cliche stuff? Does he do enough of that?”

Taylor signed for Forest from Charlton Athletic in 2020. But this season he has only made 17 league appearances having fallen down the list of priorities under Steve Cooper.

Taylor has only scored three goals in the Championship this season.

Nottingham Forest are currently ninth in the table. The Reds are six points behind sixth place Huddersfield Town, although they do have a game in hand.

Forest have lost their last two league games, most recently losing to Huddersfield 1-0 at the City Ground.

Cooper’s side next face the daunting task of taking on Premier League side Arsenal in the Third Round of the FA Cup on January 9. However, priority may have all eyes on their next league game, against Millwall, on January 15.

The Verdict

It is also going to pose questions when a striker isn’t scoring goals. It is their job to carry that burden for the team, so when they aren’t scoring then a team will naturally struggle.

It is disappointing for Taylor that his professionalism and desire is being questioned, that is a rather humiliating moment for any top level footballer.

Taylor has to use it as motivation to improve and show everyone why Forest signed him in the first place.