‘Does he need a lift?’ – Many Stoke City fans react as player offered to Championship club

Bristol City have been handed the opportunity to sign Stoke City forward Sam Vokes this summer, according to Bristol Live.

The Robins are in the market for a new striker this summer after Famara Diedhiou recently left Ashton Gate upon the expiry of his contract, with Vokes now emerging as an option.

Vokes has been made available for transfer by Stoke with his contract expiring next summer, and is said to have been offered to Bristol City.

Vokes joined Stoke from Burnley in January 2019, and has since scored 11 goals in a total of 86 appearances for the Potters.

The Wales international failed to score in 30 Championship appearances this term, though, and his only goal came in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa.

Whilst Vokes may not be a primary option for Bristol City at the moment, he is one who will be considered should they fail to land other targets.

Should that be the case, then it could be seen as a short-termist approach from the club, with Vokes approaching the age of 32.

For Stoke, though, it would be a good bit of business to get the striker off the wage bill, with a big summer on the horizon for the club.

Here, we take a look at City fans’ reactions to the potential addition of Vokes…

Does he need a lift? — Janice Richards (@Lemon__Soul) June 3, 2021

We all know he’s scoring against us and probs get double figures https://t.co/CCa42vzILc — ‏ً (@jensonj671) June 3, 2021

BYE BYE VOKES HOPE IT GOES THROUGH https://t.co/ctChTJe57O — tom545 (@mackietom15) June 3, 2021

Does he need a lift? — Vis unita fortior (@vis_unita) June 3, 2021

Fantastic player @BristolCity you should definitely buy him if you want goals goals goals 👍🏻 — Joe Clark 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RW3Timelord) June 3, 2021

Sam vokes and target missed in the same paragraph 🤣 — Benno (@BrianBe86898696) June 3, 2021

Pls — alistair cooper (@bootscooper) June 3, 2021