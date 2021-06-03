Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Does he need a lift?’ – Many Stoke City fans react as player offered to Championship club

8 mins ago

Bristol City have been handed the opportunity to sign Stoke City forward Sam Vokes this summer, according to Bristol Live.

The Robins are in the market for a new striker this summer after Famara Diedhiou recently left Ashton Gate upon the expiry of his contract, with Vokes now emerging as an option.

Vokes has been made available for transfer by Stoke with his contract expiring next summer, and is said to have been offered to Bristol City.

Vokes joined Stoke from Burnley in January 2019, and has since scored 11 goals in a total of 86 appearances for the Potters.

The Wales international failed to score in 30 Championship appearances this term, though, and his only goal came in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa.

Whilst Vokes may not be a primary option for Bristol City at the moment, he is one who will be considered should they fail to land other targets.

Should that be the case, then it could be seen as a short-termist approach from the club, with Vokes approaching the age of 32.

For Stoke, though, it would be a good bit of business to get the striker off the wage bill, with a big summer on the horizon for the club.

Here, we take a look at City fans’ reactions to the potential addition of Vokes…


