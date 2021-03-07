‘Does he need a lift?’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to potential player departure

Ipswich Town are reportedly plotting a move for Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass.

According to Football Insider, Paul Cook is plotting a move for the 27-year-old ahead of next season, as he continues to place his feet under the table at Portman Road.

Windass is no stranger to Cook having played under him at Wigan Athletic, scoring four goals in the first half of last season.

Windass publicly admitted to failing to see eye-to-eye with Cook, though, with a loan move to Wednesday taking place soon after before a permanent move materialised in the summer.

Windass has scored five goals for the Owls this season, but with Wednesday’s league position looking precarious, he could leave this summer.

The forward has just over 12 months left on his contract at Hillsborough, and Ipswich are reportedly keen on signing him.

Here, we take a look at Wednesday fans’ reactions to Windass potentially leaving Hillsborough this summer…

