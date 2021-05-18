‘Does he mean it?’ – Exclusive: Jon Newsome questions Dejphon Chansiri’s Sheffield Wednesday statement

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Jon Newsome has questioned the authenticity of Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri’s post-relegation statement and claimed that drastic changes are needed to stop the club’s downward spiral, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

Wednesday were relegated from the Championship after their 3-3 draw with Derby County on the final day of the season left them bottom of the table.

It was a difficult season for the Yorkshire club, who changed manager three times, but ultimately the six-point deduction imposed by the EFL due to Chansiri flouting profitability and sustainability guidelines proved costly.

The Wednesday chairman released a statement suggesting he takes “full responsibility” for the relegation to League One but, speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome questioned the validity of his comments and called for more from him.

On the topic of Chansiri’s post-relegation statement, he said: “Does he mean it? That’s a question, that’s the thing I would ask. Does he really take responsibility?

“Because up until this moment in time, he’s blamed everybody and everything. And not taken any responsibility.

“He’s even blamed the supporters at times. You know. And I’ve done recovery interviews this week and I’ve said, it’s not about the blame game. It’s not about who’s responsible.

“It’s about how we repair and how the football club fixes the problem that it is in. Until there are drastic changes, it will continue to carry on in this downward spiral.

“I think was Einstein who said, you know, you carry on doing the same things and expect a different outcome it’s insanity.

“So, you know, if you want to carry on do the things that they’re doing, then ultimately, you know, it’s going to be a downward spiral.

“Is it a start? Maybe is a start that he’s put his hand up and taken some responsibility, if not all of it.”

Planning for life in League One has begun at Hillsborough, with the club’s academy retained list revealed last week but some decisions over members are still yet to be made.