“Does have to go” – Birmingham City fan pundit offers thoughts on 30-year-old’s Blues future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Harlee Dean’s Birmingham City career has seemed to be drawing to a close for a while now, but without a dearth of defensive options at John Eustace’s disposal, the 30-year-old may become a prominent figure again out of necessity.

Dean spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, and he had a positive impact on the Owls’ unsuccessful promotion push under Darren Moore.

Dion Sanderson, Nico Gordon and Marc Roberts could all be preferred to Dean in the build-up to next term, with another move to League One, potentially on a permanent basis, appearing to be the most sensible outcome at this stage of his career.

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland does believe that it is time for Dean to leave after five years of good service to the club.

Speaking to Football League World, Oxland said: “I think there are a lot of players in this current squad that we need to part ways with, that are part of the old Birmingham City mold that we need to move on from.

“There’s a big losing mentality in the squad and Harlee Dean was at the centre of that for a long time, I think it’s best for the club and for him, for both parties to move on.

“So the sooner we can get a deal done to move Harlee on the better.

“I’ll always appreciate everything he’s done for the club and there’s been a lot of highs and a lot of lows, but I’d prefer to focus on the highs and just say thank you for that.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Birmingham City players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 True or false: Stephen Carr ended his playing career with Birmingham! True False

“But, I don’t want to see him put back into the squad.

“I wouldn’t be completely against it because we don’t have many senior players, but I still think if we want to look on to the future, then Harlee does have to go.

“I would rather get some money for him while we still can, if that’s potentially on the table.”