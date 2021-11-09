‘Dodged a bullet there’ – Many Derby fans react to fresh takeover update

The Easdale brothers are said to have pulled out of their Derby County takeover bid due to “unworkable timelines”, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

On Friday, it was reported that Sandy and James Easdale, who are former Rangers shareholders, had joined Chris Kirchner in the race to become Derby’s next owner.

However, Rams supporters group Black & White Together have revealed today that the Scottish pair have now withdrawn their takeover bid due to “unworkable timelines”.

It is said, however, that they remain on the lookout for other opportunities in English football.

That leaves Kirchner as the only prospective owner that is currently confirmed to have made a takeover bid, though journalist Alan Nixon has indicated that there are two other parties in America and Eastern Europe interested.

The East Midlands club also face a nervous wait over a potential second points deduction for allegedly breaking profitability and sustainability guidelines, a decision on which it is said could come soon.

The update concerning the Easdale brothers has proven a talking point among Derby fans on Twitter.

Read their reaction here:

I know beggars can't be choosers, but I can't help thinking we've dodged one there. — Neil Hallam (@1neilhallam) November 9, 2021

Not entirely sure why but I actually feel a bit relieved about this news. I suppose the process will always sort the wheat from the chaffe 🤷🏻‍♂️ — paul kitchen (@superrammy) November 9, 2021

Wasn’t meant to be.. — GC (@Gittesimon) November 9, 2021

Surely this will be more a case of the administrators giving them advance warning that their deal either won’t be accepted by us, or no way the #efl would pass even their flimsy owners test. They may be ‘withdrawing’ to save face #dcfc — RamsFans84 (@RamsFanatic1884) November 9, 2021

Dodged a bullet there https://t.co/Y8lHuSMV5X — LA Gurney (@leegurney) November 9, 2021

Am I allowed to feel happy about this? https://t.co/RNaL0q4nC7 — Total Derby County (@totaldcfc) November 9, 2021

Sounds like a blessing after hearing what Rangers fans have said about them. — Daley 💙 (@DaleyDCFC) November 9, 2021