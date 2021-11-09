Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Dodged a bullet there’ – Many Derby fans react to fresh takeover update

Published

6 mins ago

on

The Easdale brothers are said to have pulled out of their Derby County takeover bid due to “unworkable timelines”, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

On Friday, it was reported that Sandy and James Easdale, who are former Rangers shareholders, had joined Chris Kirchner in the race to become Derby’s next owner.

However, Rams supporters group Black & White Together have revealed today that the Scottish pair have now withdrawn their takeover bid due to “unworkable timelines”.

It is said, however, that they remain on the lookout for other opportunities in English football.

That leaves Kirchner as the only prospective owner that is currently confirmed to have made a takeover bid, though journalist Alan Nixon has indicated that there are two other parties in America and Eastern Europe interested.

The East Midlands club also face a nervous wait over a potential second points deduction for allegedly breaking profitability and sustainability guidelines, a decision on which it is said could come soon.

30 questions about some of Derby County’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30

Did Steve Bloomer break the 250-goal mark with Derby?

The update concerning the Easdale brothers has proven a talking point among Derby fans on Twitter.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Dodged a bullet there’ – Many Derby fans react to fresh takeover update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: