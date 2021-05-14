‘Dodged a bullet’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to fresh Erik Alonso Derby takeover twist

Derby County owner Mel Morris is reportedly set to scrap takeover negotiations with Erik Alonso, which has drawn an interesting response from many Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Back in April, it was announced that No Limits Sports Limited, led by Alonso, had agreed a deal to buy the East Midlands club from Morris.

The prospective takeover has been held up by the wait for EFL approval but it now appears as if it may be off completely.

The Telegraph has reported that Morris is set to end negotiations with Alonso due to concerns over whether the Spaniard can conclude the deal.

Questions have been raised over the past few weeks about the 29-year-old’s suitability to become the Rams’ new owner, particularly after their relegation to League One.

It is understood that an American consortium are now back in talks with Morris over a potential deal.

Alonso has previous links to the Championship, having served as Dejphon Chansiri’s advisor at Wednesday and attempted to agree a takeover deal at the Yorkshire club previously.

That did not materialise and it seems he is an unpopular figure among the Hillsborough faithful, with many Owls supporters taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on this latest development.

Read their reaction here:

Let’s hope this man is never in charge of a football club.. absolute clown! https://t.co/3m35n49bMi — James Kay (@JamesKay89) May 13, 2021

And Chansiri had this bloke as an advisor. Good god🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/g7qxIPMFYV — Callum Watson (@CallumWatson_3) May 13, 2021

Its worrying that chansiri is prepared to have chancers like this around the club. — Gavin lancaster (@LancasterGavin) May 13, 2021

This is the kind of guy all the Chansiri out crowd want at our club to destroy it. — Andy P (@AndyisLive) May 13, 2021

What a shock 😂😂 — Paul Bearer (@top7664) May 13, 2021

they’ve dodged a bullet — kyle (@kyIesw) May 13, 2021

Imagine my shock — Elliot 𓅓 (@ElliotSwfc7) May 13, 2021