Actor, and former Doctor Who, Matt Smith has revealed that his dream is to one day buy his beloved Blackburn Rovers.

Matt Smith hopes to own Blackburn Rovers some day

Smith, who has starred in programmes like Doctor Who, The Crown, and House of Dragon, has been a fan of the club since he was a kid, and the now 41-year-old added that he dreamt of becoming a professional footballer when he was younger. He also recently revealed, on the Headliners podcast, that he would love to own Rovers at some point, following in the footsteps of fellow actors and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who bought Wrexham AFC in November 2020 for £2 million, as per The Independent.

On the subject of owning his favourite football team, Smith said, via The Mirror: "I dream about it on a daily basis. Honestly, if I could buy Blackburn and I had the money, I know it's squandering it, I would do it in a heartbeat.

"We've got a great history and it's a great club and I'm very proud to be a Blackburn fan. I get down to the away games, Millwall, QPR, all the London games, I try and stick my head in there.

"Maybe it's all leading to that [owning the club]. It's crossed my mind. But it is a hiding to nothing. I'd love it, it's a dream. It's a very interesting question: how much can you buy Rovers for?"

On the podcast, he and Nihal Arthanayake speculated that it may cost £20 million to buy the club from its current owners: the Venky's. Smith said he'd be willing to get a few more members of the performing world to help him purchase Blackburn, although, he's not sure if he'd be able to get any top names to come along with him. "I would [club together]. I would love to see that club restored," said the 41-year-old.

He continued: "He [Ryan Reynolds] has got a billion quid in the bank, that's how he's managed to do it [with Wrexham]. I'm not sure [Tom] Cruise is looking to invest in the North."

Related “A huge success” - Pundit urges Celtic to win transfer race for Blackburn Rovers player Carlton Palmer believes that Sammie Szmodics would succeed at Celtic if they win the race to sign the Blackburn Rovers forward.

The Venky's don't want to sell the club

Unfortunately for Smith, any prospective takeover of his beloved team won't happen any time soon, if the noises that are coming from the higher-ups at Ewood Park are to be believed. Rovers' chief executive, Steve Waggott, has recently said that the Venky's have no plans to sell the club, despite some fan protests this season about the running of the club. A small section of fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch during their team's home tie against Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Issues with the majority shareholders go back a lot further than this season. Below, fans can be seen protesting against them in 2012.

External factors could open the door for Matt Smith purchase of Blackburn Rovers

The club's Indian owners are currently being investigated by their country's government over several tax-related issues, as per the Lancashire Telegraph. They've had to try and get funding to the club through the Indian courts, due to the parent company that they use to do so being placed under financial restrictions by the Indian government, and their latest hearing for the transfer of monies has been delayed twice. At the end of January, their hearing on the matter was adjourned until mid-March, and that date has since been pushed back to the 20th August.

Naturally, fans are concerned about how sustainable this method of funding the club is, and that won't be the only thing concerning them. Monday's 5-1 win over Sunderland has boosted their chances, but they aren't fully clear of the relegation battle yet. They are five points above the drop zone (basically six when you take into account goal difference).

All of these issues could combine to make a perfect storm for Smith to buy the club from the Venky's, if they got an offer which would be hard turn down.