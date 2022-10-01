Dobson highest: Charlton Athletic player ratings after 1-1 draw with Oxford United

Charlton Athletic‘s wait for a third League One win of the season goes on after they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Oxford United this afternoon.

Marcus Browne put the visitors ahead inside the first quarter of an hour but Jayden Stockley’s first goal since the 5-1 win against Plymouth Argyle on the 16th of August pulled Charlton level after 55 minutes.

Ben Garner opted to switch away from his favoured 4-3-3 and switch to a 3-4-3 to start but his side played their best football in a 4-4-2 after the break.

FLW were live at The Valley and here, we assess how Garner’s players got on…

Joe Wollacott – 7

Some shaky distribution early on but could do little to keep out Marcus Browne’s well-placed opener. Commanded his box well and dealt with what else came his way. Produced a flying stop to deny Jodi Jones in the final moments.

Sam Lavelle – 4

Looks a player low on confidence. Too eager defensively but hesitant in possession. Early yellow card for tugging back Marcus Browne summed up a difficult afternoon. Replaced at the break as Garner changed to a 4-4-2.

Ryan Innis – 5

Struggled in the first half – should’ve closed down Browne for the opener and was lucky not to be punished when caught out of position later on – but produced a vital block in the second half. Asked to pass out from the back a lot, which is clearly not his strength.

Eoghan O’Connell – 6

Quiet before the break but drove out of the back three well at times. The better of the three Charlton centre-back’s involved and made some important interventions in second half.

Mandela Egbo – 7

Grew into the game on the right flank. Looked the player most likely to create the opportunity for Charlton in the first half. Certainly not lacking in confidence as his attempted chip early in the second half showed. A few important challenges and darting runs after the equaliser. Promising signs.

George Dobson – 8

Some big challenges early got the crowd going. Moved the ball quickly and looked to be positive from the centre of the park. Unfortunate to be carded just before the break. His quick work in midfield was vital to the equaliser. Charlton’s best player despite not making the most of a late chance to win it.

Scott Fraser – 6

Has been one of the more impressive performers this season and stuck at his task in a two against three-man Oxford midfield but lacked a cutting final ball. Much better after Charlton’s equaliser.

Steven Sessegnon – 7

Energetic on the left flank. Tidy in possession but not able to provide the spark needed in the final third in the first half. Unlucky not to convert a fantastic team move from a few yards out after the break. Forced off with a knock after 67 minutes.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – 7

Linked up well with Egbo on the right. Looked dangerous when he was able to pick up the ball and drive at players. The Crystal Palace loanee has had brighter afternoons but is a real talent.

Jack Payne – 5

Poor early delivery from free-kick in a dangerous area. Held onto the ball a little too long at times and was too loose with his passes in the final third. Replaced at halftime.

Jayden Stockley – 7

Battled well and won a lot of the aerial balls played forward but no surprise he ended his scoring drought once they’d shifted to a 4-4-2 and he had a partner. Rose highest to head home from close range. Replaced by Diallang Jaiyesimi late on.

Subs:

Miles Leaburn – 6

Came on at halftime with Addicks chasing the game. Battled well but didn’t really threaten.

Charlie Kirk – 7

Brought on at halftime. Looked bright from the off and showed composure to float the ball to the back post for equaliser after it had pinballed around the box. Pushing for a start surely.

Richard Chin – 7

Replaced Steven Sessegnon in the 67th minute. Happy to fly forward down the left flank and made some important defensive plays.

Diallang Jaiyesimi – N/A

Came on for Stockley in final few minutes. Teed up Dobson in added time.

Unused: Craig MacGillivray, Terell Thomas, Conor McGrandles