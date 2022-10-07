Dobbin starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Port Vale on Saturday

Derby County got life under new boss Paul Warne off to winning ways when they travelled away to Cambridge United last weekend.

The Rams ran out 2-0 winners at the Abbey Stadium, with a brace from forward James Collins enough to earn all three points.

Those points moved Derby up the league table, with the club now in eighth in League One, just three points outside the playoff positions.

After a defeat in midweek in the EFL Trophy on penalties, Warne’s attention will now have fully turned to this weekend, when Derby host Port Vale at Pride Park.

With that in mind, here, we’ve put together a potential Derby County XI that boss Warne could deploy for the fixture.

After a good win last week in the league, and the squad players getting a good run out in midweek, we think Warne could name a similar line up to last weekend at Cambridge.

That would see goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith keep his place in net, with Eiran Cashin, Curtis Davies and James Chester lining up in a back three in front of him.

Down the left and right, in an attacking set up, Tom Barkhuizen could start down the left, whilst Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could be used down the right.

12 quiz questions about Derby County legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 Who did the club sign Richard Keogh from? Bohemians Rangers Celtic Coventry City

That would leave the midfield to anchor things, with Conor Hourihane, Jason Knight and Max Bird potentially starters this weekend. Louis Sibley has ankle soreness ahead of the match and could miss out.

Just in behind the striker, playing off the number nine, Lewis Dobbin could once again start.

Meanwhile, James Collins looks set to play after bagging a brace last weekend.