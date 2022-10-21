Dobbin starts: The Derby County XI we expect Warne to pick to face Ipswich tonight

Derby County will head to Portman Road with added confidence after Ipswich Town slipped up against Lincoln City last weekend.

The Tractor Boys are one of the favourites for the League One title and victory tonight would be surely the biggest result of Paul Warne’s tenure.

Derby sit 10 points and seven places back from Ipswich in the table but with two games in hand over their hosts, a win would be a significant boost to their hopes of joining the race for automatic promotion.

In Warne, they’ve got a manager at the helm with a proven record of going up to the Championship and Friday evening’s game will be a real test of where his side are right now.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the starting XI we expect Warne to pick to face Ipswich tonight…

Joe Wildsmith was unable to stop Manchester City teenager Carlos Borges from bagging a hat-trick in their midweek Papa John’s Trophy clash but he remains Warne’s first-choice goalkeeper.

James Chester, Curtis Davies, and Eiran Cashin were all excellent against Accrington Stanley last weekend so should reprise their roles tonight at Portman Road.

With Korey Smith returning to full fitness, the Derby boss may look to shore up his midfield by starting the seasoned EFL veteran alongside Max Bird and Jason Knight in the centre of the park.

Ipswich struggled to keep a lid on Plymouth Argyle’s wing-backs a few weeks ago at Home Park so Warne will be tempted to go with the attack-minded Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen out wide.

David McGoldrick is also back fit but after last weekend’s impressive display against Accrington, the Rams boss could stick with Everton loanee Lewis Dobbin and on-loan Sheffield United striker Will Osula up top.

The latter was drafted in to replace the suspended James Collins and produced an eye-catching display – scoring a brace in what was his starting debut.

A repeat of that performance would do Derby’s hopes of coming away from Portman Road with a result no harm at all.