Do you think you’re a massive Sheffield United fan? Try score 100% on this Blades quiz

Sheffield United have entered a new era in a very positive light since Paul Heckingbottom has taken to the helm at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have won both of their games since Slavisa Jokanovic’s departure and will be looking to continue their promising start and kick on as we approach the busy Christmas period.

Here, we have put together a 28 question quiz that only the biggest Sheffield United expert will succeed in, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 28 What number does Michael Verrips wear for the club? 18 19 20 21