Do you think you’re a massive Plymouth Argyle fan? Try score 100% on this Pilgrims quiz

Plymouth are in with a chance of promotion to the Championship this season – and they’ll be desperate to land a spot in the second tier for next season.

They’ve currently dropped into the play-off places but are only four points off the automatic promotion spots and could climb back into them depending on how results go. With Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie leading the line, there are certainly goals in the side to boot.

However, they’ll have to try and achieve it with a new man at the helm. Ryan Lowe has departed for Preston, so Steven Schumacher has taken the reins for now and will be eager to guide them to a promotion while he is in charge.

