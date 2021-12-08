Do you think you’re a massive Morecambe fan? Try score 100% on this Shrimps quiz

Morecambe are making a good fist of their battle to stay up in League One this season.

The Shrimps suffered a humbling 5-0 defeat at Sunderland on Tuesday and may be leading into a difficult January transfer window for the club. Stephen Robinson’s men are enjoying the ride and appear to have a fighting chance to maintain their third tier status for another season.

Here, we have put together a 28 question quiz, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 28 What number does Jokull Andresson wear for the club? 18 19 20 21