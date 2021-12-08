Do you think you’re a massive MK Dons fan? Try score 100% on this quiz

After securing a 13th place finish in League One earlier this year, Milton Keynes Dons have managed to show some real signs of promise under the guidance of head coach Liam Manning this season.

Drafted in as a replacement for Russell Martin, Manning has led the club to impressive victories over the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth.

Currently able to call upon the services of Scott Twine and Max Watters who have both excelled at this level in recent months, the Dons could potentially mount a challenge for a top-six finish in the third-tier if they maintain their consistency at this level.

