Do you think you’re a massive Millwall fan? Try score 100% on this Lions quiz

Millwall got back to winning ways against Birmingham City on the weekend and will feel that if they can build some momentum over the festive period, a play-off push in the second half of the season will be on.

Gary Rowett has not always had the backing of the whole of The Den this season, with atmospheres turning sour on a number of occasions, but if he can mastermind a top six finish then he will be popular in that part of south London.

Consider yourself a massive Millwall fan? Try and score 100% on this quiz…

