Do you think you’re a massive Ipswich Town fan? Try score 100% on this Tractor Boys quiz

Ipswich Town are going to be heading in a new direction with them on the lookout for a new manager to try and replace Paul Cook after parting ways with him after a difficult start to the campaign.

The Tractor Boys should be aiming for promotion this season from the Championship, but Cook found it difficult to get the best out of his expensively assembled squad this season.

There were moments where it seemed as though they could go on a run and climb the table, but that was not consistent enough to convince the club’s board that they are heading in the right direction.

The next few weeks on the field and off the field could be key to Ipswich’s ambitions this term. They have to get their managerial appointment correct and also try and pick up as many points as possible along the way.

