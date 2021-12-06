After a promising start to their campaign, Huddersfield Town are in danger of dropping down the table unless they can get more wins on the board.

A 1-1 draw against Barnsley at the weekend didn’t help their cause – but after enduring a reasonably productive summer – they will be hoping to improve on last season to secure a much more comfortable finish.

Without Isaac Mbenza, a key player in their 2020/21 campaign, that looked to be a real challenge. But they have started well enough to secure a respectable position in May and after finishing too close to the relegation zone last term, they will take a solid midtable finish at this point.

Whilst we wait for more Championship action to unfold though, we’re asking you 28 Huddersfield Town-related questions. Can you score 100%?

There’s only one way you can find out!

Do you think you’re a massive Huddersfield Town fan? Try score 100% on this Terriers quiz

1 of 28 When was the club founded? 1898 1903 1908 1913