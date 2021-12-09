Crewe have struggled to get going in the third tier so far this season and David Artell will be hoping that he can turn it round for his side in the second half of the campaign.

The Railwaymen have had some solid seasons recently under the management of the boss but this year they have struggled to generate the same performances and same kind of results – but they have turned it round before and picked up wins before so it is certainly possible again.

The side may never have broken into the Premier League but they have been a mainstay in the EFL for a good while now and could, under the leadership of Artell if he can recreate their previous form, dream of Championship football one day.

If you think that you know Crewe and the history of the club, then get involved down below and see how much you truly know about the third tier side.

Do you think you’re a massive Crewe Alexandra fan? Try score 100% on this Railwaymen quiz

1 of 28 1) What league do Crewe currently play in? Championship League One League Two