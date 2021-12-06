Coventry City are enjoying a strong season in the Championship but there are just starting to be a few signs that the Sky Blues are stuttering ahead of the vital festive period.

Mark Robins’ side suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to West Brom on Saturday and that is a result that has seen them drop out of the play-off places. The Sky Blues have now failed to win any of their last four games in the Championship and they now need to try and do all that they can to get their form back on track in the coming weeks.

It is vital that they keep themselves in touch with the teams in and around them in the table and if they can do that then there is a chance that they can strengthen the squad in key areas in January and build momentum once again.

While we wait to see what happens with the Sky Blues’ form over the coming weeks, we have created a 28-question quiz on Coventry to test your knowledge on the club. Can you score 100%!

Do you think you’re a massive Coventry City fan? Try score 100% on this Sky Blues quiz 1 of 28 Coventry City won their first league game at Sixfields in the 2013/14 season when they ground shared with Northampton Town - Yes or no? Yes No