Bristol Rovers continue looking to strike the right balance in a bid to adapt to life in League Two under Joey Barton.

It’s hardly been an ideal start to the season for The Gas and there’s certainly work to be done as 2021 becomes 2022.

Here, we offer Bristol Rovers fans a chance to take their minds off matters on the pitch, taking part in a bumper 28-question quiz on their football club.

Can you score 100%? Take it on below:

Do you think you're a massive Bristol Rovers fan? Try score 100% on this Gas quiz

1 of 28 In what year were Bristol Rovers founded? 1881 1883 1885 1887