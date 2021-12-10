Things haven’t gone to plan for Bradford City this season but Derek Adams does have time to turn things around.

He masterminded a miraculous promotion campaign for Morecambe last season and then left to join the Bantams, so he deserves the faith of the club and the fans.

The January window may just give him the boost he needs to push up the table.

Do you think you’re a massive Bradford City fan? Try score 100% on this Bantams quiz…

Do you think you're a massive Bradford City fan? Try score 100% on this Bantams quiz

1 of 28 1. When were Bradford last promoted? 2010/11 2011/12 2012/13 2013/14