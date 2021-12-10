Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bradford City

Do you think you’re a massive Bradford City fan? Try score 100% on this Bantams quiz

Published

1 hour ago

on

Things haven’t gone to plan for Bradford City this season but Derek Adams does have time to turn things around. 

He masterminded a miraculous promotion campaign for Morecambe last season and then left to join the Bantams, so he deserves the faith of the club and the fans.

The January window may just give him the boost he needs to push up the table.

Do you think you’re a massive Bradford City fan? Try score 100% on this Bantams quiz…

Do you think you're a massive Bradford City fan? Try score 100% on this Bantams quiz

1 of 28

1. When were Bradford last promoted?


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Do you think you’re a massive Bradford City fan? Try score 100% on this Bantams quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: