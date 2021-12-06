Blackpool have performed well since their return to the Sky Bet Championship and will now be seeking to consolidate their position in the second tier for the rest of the season moving forwards.

Here, we have devised a 28 question quiz about the club in general as we seek to put even the most ardent of Blackpool fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall in the comments section below!

Do you think you're a massive Blackpool fan? Try score 100% on this Tangerines quiz

1 of 28 What year was the club founded? 1885 1886 1887 1888