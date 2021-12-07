Do you think you’re a massive Birmingham City fan? Try score 100% on this Blues quiz

Birmingham City have struggled for consistency during their Championship campaign thus far and will be hoping that a strong second half to the season could push them towards the top half and beyond.

As we wait for the Blues’ next game, a clash with a seemingly revitalised Cardiff City in South Wales, we have devised a 28-question quiz that tests your knowledge of all things Birmingham.

Can you score 100%? Make sure to comment your scores below…

1 of 28 In what year was Birmingham founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895