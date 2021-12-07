Barnsley recently ushered in a new era at Oakwell with Poya Asbaghi becoming the latest in a string of overseas head coaches to test their mettle at the Yorkshire club.

The Swede will be hoping to fare better than former Austria international Markus Schopp but he will do well to repeat the success of Valerien Ismael last season.

Looking further back into Barnsley’s history – what do you know about the Tykes from years gone by? Take our new quiz and see if you can get full marks!

Do you think you’re a massive Barnsley fan? Try score 100% on this Tykes quiz

1 of 28 What year were Barnsley founded? 1883 1885 1887 1889