Do you love West Brom? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

Over the years, there have many high quality players to have represented West Brom.

Some of those will have made such an impact, that they will continue to be talked about at The Hawthorns for many more years to come.

But just how much do you know about some of the very best to have ever played for the Baggies?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 24 questions about 24 of West Brom’s best ever players, and are setting you a target of getting 85% correct?

1 of 24 In what year did Cyrille Regis make his debut for West Brom? 1957 1967 1977 1987