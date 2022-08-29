Watford will be hoping to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking despite losing talisman Emmanuel Dennis.

However, we’re looking not at the present but the past in this 24-question quiz as we test your knowledge on four of their greatest ever former players.

How much do you think you know about Luther Blissett, Tony Coton, Nigel Gibbs and Troy Deeney?

Give these questions a go and see how well you do!

Do you love Watford? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 Luther Blissett: Did he make more or less than 10 appearances for England? More Less