Do you love Sunderland? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Black Cats that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

It is shaping up to be a relatively quiet festive period for Sunderland, with their next three games having to be postponed.

The Black Cats have endured a mixed start to life under Lee Johnson, picking up four points from his first three games in charge.

Johnson will be hoping for his players to kick on once they eventually return to league action, as they look to close the gap on the play-off places.

Do you love Sunderland? If you do, then you will get 19 out of 19 on this quiz we have assembled…

1 of 19 Sunderland were formed in which year? 1869 1872 1877 1879