Do you love Stoke City? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Potters that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Stoke City are now just one place outside the top six and head into the Christmas period knowing that some good results could be huge for their play-off hopes.

After a few frustrating seasons at the Bet365 Stadium, there’s no denying that the 2020/21 campaign hasn’t been a bad time to be a fan of the Potters.

There will be plenty of EFL action to sink your teeth into over the festive period but as it’s Christmas, we’ve also put together this 19-question Stoke quiz which almost all supporters of the club should enjoy…

1 of 19 1. What was the Bet365 Stadium known as between 1997 and 2016? The Stanley Matthews Stadium The Britannia Stadium The Britannia Ground The Stanley Matthews Ground