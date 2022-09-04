It has been a tricky start to the season for Shrewsbury Town in League One.

With Saturday’s victory over Forest Green ending a run of five without a win in all competitions, Salop currently sit 13th in the third tier standings.

With that being said, why not take your mind off the tricky start and instead put your Shrewsbury Town knowledge to the test in this brand new FLW quiz.

We’ve put together 24 questions about some of the greatest Shrewsbury players ever – can you answer them all correctly?

See if you can score at least 85% and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

Do you love Shrewsbury Town? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 GRAHAM TURNER JOINED THE CLUB FROM WREXHAM TRUE FALSE