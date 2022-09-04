Sheffield Wednesday have assembled an incredibly menacing squad for League One level this summer and will be intent on sealing automatic promotion back to the Championship.

The Owls have had some excellent players in recent years, with some going their separate ways as the club have been through plenty of ups and downs.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz on some of the club’s best players from recent years, try to score 85%, do you fancy your chances?

Do you love Sheffield Wednesday? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 Who did the club sign Atdhe Nuhiu from? Getafe Alaves Rapid Vienna AZ Alkmaar