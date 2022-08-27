Do you love Rotherham United? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

Rotherham United have been a very interesting team to follow for a number of years now and they look on course to stay up in the Championship this season for the first time since 2015/16.

Paul Warne’s men have started brightly in spite of a less than ideal transfer window so far, but the Millers have battled on admirably so far and will be aiming to continue to do so.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz about some of the club’s recent key players, try to score over 85%, do you fancy your chances?

1 of 24 What year did Joe Mattock join the club? 2012 2013 2014 2015