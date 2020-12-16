Do you love Rotherham United? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Millers of the club should be getting rightthat almost every fan of the

Rotherham United will be looking to establish themselves as a consistent Championship club this season.

Following their latest promotion from League One in the summer, Paul Warne’s side have endured some difficult results on their return to the second-tier, although there have certainly been signs of promise that suggests they could avoid relegation this time around.

But just how well do you actually know Rotherham United?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 19 questions about the club that most Rotherham fans should be able to get right quite comfortable. So can you get 100%?

1 of 19 What colours do Rotherham wear? Blue and White Red and White Green and Yellow Red and Blue