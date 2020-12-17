Do you love Reading FC? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Royals that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Reading fans are likely to be feeling a little extra festive as we head toward the end of the year, with their side in the top six at the moment.

The Royals have, apart from a brief wobble, looked hugely impressive this term and will know that good results over the next few weeks could be huge.

There’ll be plenty of EFL action to entertain supporters during that period but as it’s Christmas, we’ve put together this quiz that all Reading fans should love…

1 of 19 1. True or False, Madejski Stadium is named after the club chairman? True False