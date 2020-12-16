QPR
Do you love QPR? Here’s 19 basic questions about the R’s that almost every fan of the club should be getting right
Queens Park Rangers are struggling under Mark Warburton.
A number of poor results has meant that another mid-table finish looks the most likely outcome for Rangers this season – with the Loftus Road outfit finding victories extremely hard to come by.
But what’s your knowledge like on Queens Park Rangers? Well, we’ve made a 19-question quiz to help you find out.
There’s one or two tricky questions in there, but most R’s supporters should breeze through without too many difficulties…