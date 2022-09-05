Do you love Port Vale? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

Port Vale have had a decent start to the League One season.

The club has earned just seven points from the team’s first six fixtures and currently sit in 19th place in the table.

Vale begin September with fixtures against the likes of Cheltenham Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Barnsley.

This could prove a big test of the team’s credentials for maintaining their place in the division this campaign.

