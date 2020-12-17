Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Plymouth Argyle News

Do you love Plymouth Argyle? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Pilgrims that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Published

45 mins ago

on

Plymouth Argyle are a club with a great history to get your teeth into for a quick quiz. 

They are in League One again this season and finding things a little bit tough, which is that little bit more difficult to take for such a historic club.

Here at Football League World, we’ve dived into Plymouths past and present, offering up a 19-question quiz this Thursday morning.

Take it on below and see if you can smash the 100% mark…

1 of 19

In what year were Plymouth founded?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Do you love Plymouth Argyle? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Pilgrims that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: