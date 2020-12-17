Do you love Plymouth Argyle? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Pilgrims that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Plymouth Argyle are a club with a great history to get your teeth into for a quick quiz.

They are in League One again this season and finding things a little bit tough, which is that little bit more difficult to take for such a historic club.

Here at Football League World, we’ve dived into Plymouths past and present, offering up a 19-question quiz this Thursday morning.

Take it on below and see if you can smash the 100% mark…

1 of 19 In what year were Plymouth founded? 1885 1886 1887 1888