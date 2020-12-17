Do you love Peterborough United? Here’s 19 basic questions about Posh that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Peterborough United are hoping for a successful season.

After missing out on promotion last term the hope is that the Posh can really kick on this time around and finally secure a return to the second tier.

Based on results it seems that they have every chance.

Of course the lack of supporters in attendance is having an impact on the club, but the focus for the players is ensuring that the team is in the best possible position when they return in full.

But in the meantime fans won’t lose their love for the club.

With that in mind here’s a little quiz to test how well you know about the Posh.

1 of 19 When were Peterborough founded? 1914 1924 1934 1944