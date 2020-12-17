Do you love Oxford United? Here’s 19 basic questions about The Us that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

It’s been a difficult season so far for Oxford United.

After reaching the League One play-off final last season, the current campaign has seen Karl Robinson’s side largely battling at the wrong end of the third-tier standings, and they will be hopeful to change that quickly.

But just how much do you know about Oxford United?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 19 questions about the club that the vast majority of Oxford fans ought to be getting right.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 19 What is the main colour of Oxford United? Blue Red Yellow Green