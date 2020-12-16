Nottingham Forest
Do you love Nottingham Forest? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Reds that almost every fan of the club should be getting right
It’s not exactly the best time to be a Nottingham Forest supporter.
After narrowly missing out on a play-off place last term following their final-day horror-show at the hands of Swansea City, Forest are struggling at the wrong end of the Championship standings.
Christmas could be a potential season-defining period for Chris Hughton’s side, but how about taking your mind of the anxiety of a relegation battle by having a go at our 19-question Forest quiz…