Do you love Norwich City? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Canaries that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

After dropping down from the Premier League last season, Norwich City have made a flying start to life back in the second tier.

The Canaries are top of the Championship and there’s no denying that it’s not a bad time to be a fan of the Norfolk club.

The festive period looks to be busy and packed with EFL action for fans to sink their teeth into but as it’s Christmas, we’ve put together this 19-question quiz as an extra treat.

1 of 19 1. True or False, Norwich played at the Nest before they moved to Carrow Road? True False