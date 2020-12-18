Do you love Northampton Town? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Cobblers that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

It’s been something of a challenging season so far for Northampton Town.

Following their promotion via the League Two play-offs last season, the club have taken some time to adapt to life back in League One, although they will be hopeful of avoiding relegation this time around.

But just how much do you know about Northampton Town?

Here, we’ve given you 19 questions about the club that the vast majority of Northampton fans ought to be getting right.

Can you get 100%?

