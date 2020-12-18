Do you love Newport County? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Exiles that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

Newport County are enjoying a great season.

After enduring a mixed campaign last time out which saw them finish 14th in League Two few would have expected this term to be much of an improvement.

They couldn’t have been more wrong.

At the time of writing the Exiles are sitting at the top of the table and look like excellent value to secure promotion to League One.

While everyone at the club deserves credit for the start, like others Newport would be nowhere without the supporters.

But how much do the fans know about the club? Have a go of our basic quiz to see if you pass the test to become a fan!

