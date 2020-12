How much do you know about MK Dons?

The men from Milton Keynes are looking to make it a successful season and finish as high as possible in League One this year.

But how much can you remember from recent years and about the general history of the club? Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get every question right.

There are 19 to take a stab at below…

1 of 19 When were MK Dons founded? 2000 2002 2004 2006